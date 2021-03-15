Samsung’s UV Sanitizer + Qi Wireless Charger drops to new all-time low at $25 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $24.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $50 at Amazon and direct from Samsung, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, $5 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. This is a 2-in-1 device with Qi wireless tech to give your phone a charge while ridding it of “up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria” with its built-in UV lights. “Tested by world-leading inspection companies,” it is said to kill “E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans,” among other things. Large enough for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and other oversized handsets, you can also sanitize just about anything you can fit in there including your keys, headphones, other accessories, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

You will find some no-name brands out there for less, like this highly-rated option at $20. But for just $5 less I for one would prefer to go with the brand name solution. Just for comparison sake, most PhoneSoap variants come in at around $80, with the basic model shipping for $50, or even more with completely wireless charging.

Our charging deals don’t stop there though. We also have Apple’s MagSafe Charger back at its Amazon all-time low, elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (save 22%), and deals on mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat. Head over to our smartphone accessories hub for even more.

More on the Samsung Qi Charger and UV Sanitizer:

Intuitive Design. Simply close the lid and press the button to disinfect for 10 minutes. Sanitation will stop automatically when the lid is open to ensure safety.

Approved high germicidal efficiency. 99% sanitation effect. Tested by world-leading inspection and testing companies, Intertek and SGS UV-C light effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus , and Candida albicans.

Smooth & Elegant. During sanitization, the magnetic cover keeps the sanitizer sealed, giving stability to users, while the rubber stopper cushions the impact and buffers noise when opening and closing the case.

