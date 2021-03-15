FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s UV Sanitizer + Qi Wireless Charger drops to new all-time low at $25 (50% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
50% off $25

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $24.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $50 at Amazon and direct from Samsung, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, $5 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. This is a 2-in-1 device with Qi wireless tech to give your phone a charge while ridding it of “up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria” with its built-in UV lights. “Tested by world-leading inspection companies,” it is said to kill “E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans,” among other things. Large enough for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and other oversized handsets, you can also sanitize just about anything you can fit in there including your keys, headphones, other accessories, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You will find some no-name brands out there for less, like this highly-rated option at $20. But for just $5 less I for one would prefer to go with the brand name solution. Just for comparison sake, most PhoneSoap variants come in at around $80, with the basic model shipping for $50, or even more with completely wireless charging. 

Our charging deals don’t stop there though. We also have Apple’s MagSafe Charger back at its Amazon all-time low, elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (save 22%), and deals on mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat. Head over to our smartphone accessories hub for even more. 

More on the Samsung Qi Charger and UV Sanitizer:

  • Intuitive Design. Simply close the lid and press the button to disinfect for 10 minutes. Sanitation will stop automatically when the lid is open to ensure safety.
  • Approved high germicidal efficiency. 99% sanitation effect. Tested by world-leading inspection and testing companies, Intertek and SGS UV-C light effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus , and Candida albicans.
  • Smooth & Elegant. During sanitization, the magnetic cover keeps the sanitizer sealed, giving stability to users, while the rubber stopper cushions the impact and buffers noise when opening and closing the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. cove...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more...
Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Am...
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Wallet ...
Amazon offers Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt for $27....
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, ...
Save up to 48% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, mice, head...
STEM toy kits and Easter gifts on sale from $7 today at...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Anker’s latest sale discounts 3-in-1 Qi chargers, HomeKit cameras, more

From $11 Learn More
86% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case $2 (Save 86%), more

From $2 Learn More
20% off

SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs up your iPhone from $80

From $80 Learn More
75% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Flash Sale

+ free shipping Learn More
$50 off

Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. coverage now $50 off at Amazon, more from $80

$250 Learn More
Save $135

TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so from $175 (Save up to $135)

From $175 Learn More
40% off

Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Amazon all-time low: $12 (Reg. $20)

$12 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Eyes of Ara, Star Walk 2, Throne Quest, Lanota, more

FREE+ Learn More