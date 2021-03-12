ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to the car at $26 (Save 25%)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock Magnetic 7.5W Wireless Car Charger for $25.99 shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon and apply code CZJZ20OF at checkout to lock-in the savings. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable suction mount design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

For those who can live without the magnetic functionality, going with the popular iOttie Easy One Touch 5 mount at $23 is an easy recommendation. It’ll still keep your smartphone in-view through road trips or drives to the store, but lacks the integrated charging in favor of a more secure mounting system. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for ways to take advantage of MagSafe at home, we’re still tracking quite a few notable discounts in our smartphone accessories guide. We’re still tracking an all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo at $100 on top of the standard MagSafe charger at $34. Then go check out our hands-on look at Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger, which we found to be a suitable option for those in search of MagSafe features at a more affordable price.

ESR HaloLock Magnetic 7.5W Charger features:

Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series, ESR HaloLock cases, and official MagSafe cases. A non-magnetic phone or phone case will not be able to lock on and will fall off the charger. No attachments needed thanks to a powerful built-in HaloLock magnetic ring that locks on to your phone magnetically. An official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain.

