FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to the car at $26 (Save 25%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Reg. $35 $26

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock Magnetic 7.5W Wireless Car Charger for $25.99 shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon and apply code CZJZ20OF at checkout to lock-in the savings. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable suction mount design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

For those who can live without the magnetic functionality, going with the popular iOttie Easy One Touch 5 mount at $23 is an easy recommendation. It’ll still keep your smartphone in-view through road trips or drives to the store, but lacks the integrated charging in favor of a more secure mounting system. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for ways to take advantage of MagSafe at home, we’re still tracking quite a few notable discounts in our smartphone accessories guide. We’re still tracking an all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo at $100 on top of the standard MagSafe charger at $34. Then go check out our hands-on look at Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger, which we found to be a suitable option for those in search of MagSafe features at a more affordable price.

ESR HaloLock Magnetic 7.5W Charger features:

Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series, ESR HaloLock cases, and official MagSafe cases. A non-magnetic phone or phone case will not be able to lock on and will fall off the charger. No attachments needed thanks to a powerful built-in HaloLock magnetic ring that locks on to your phone magnetically. An official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

ESR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three fl...
This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventure...
Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card...
Marvel Legends 1:1 replica War Machine Helmet $80 (Reg....
Take to the skies and record 4K stabilized footage with...
Armor All’s Car Air Purifier banishes strong odor...
Google Pixel 4a 5G arrives at new all-time low of $446 ...
Tackle garage storage with Keter’s #1 Amazon best...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 22%

All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (Save 22%)

From $21 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
46% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Cup Holder Car Mount $11 (Save 25%), more

From $11 Learn More

ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging puck with detachable USB-C cable [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More
$81 off

Upgrade your home theater with Onkyo’s 5.1-Ch. all-in-one receiver system at $319

$319 Learn More
40% off

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three flexible cable clips (Save 40%)

$3 Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO Hoth Microfighters assemble Empire Strikes Back action for $20

Buy now Learn More
$100 off

Save $100 on Arcade1Up’s epic Star Wars Arcade Machine + bench seat at $399

$399 Learn More