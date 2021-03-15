DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is down to $60 for Prime members (Reg. $90)

Woot is now offering Prime members the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Electric Coffee Grinder for $59.99 shipped. Login to your Prime account on the listing page to redeem the special deal. Regularly $90 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $63.50, today’s offer is 33% or $30 off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. This is great way to take your morning coffee routine up a notch with freshly ground beans. The Ariete houses 15 grind settings from fine to course, a removable 13.33-oz. bean hopper, and a 6.5-oz. ground coffee container. This model also sports a heavy-duty stainless steel base and one-button operation after you’ve selected your grind size. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Mueller Austria HyperGrind Precision Electric Spice/Coffee Grinder Mill at under $20 Prime shipped. This one won’t provide as many size options, nor can it hold as much at one time, but it will certainly bring that gloriously fresh bean experience to your coffee routine for much less. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

But if you prefer to purchase your coffee already ground up, we are still tracking some great Starbucks ground coffee Amazon deals starting at $7.50, not to mention three months of FREE coffee with this MyPanera+ subscription. Just be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on furniture pieces, kitchenware, lighting, purifiers, and up to 36% off TACKLIFE tools from $10 in this morning’s Gold Box.

More on the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Grinder:

Ariete: the World-famous coffee machine brand, Well known for the design of its products, Certified by the Red Dot In 2007 and Quiet Mark 2012 for the innovation of their products – we always turning “the everyday” into something special. with years of experience, provides you the best on the market coffee grinder for your coffee refreshment.

ULTRA FINE GRIND: Heavy duty conical burr disc allows for ultra-fine grind and is suitable for Turkish coffee, the unit have quite operation the bean hopper can hold up to 13.33 oz/378 gr of coffee beans the ground coffee container can hold up to 6.5 oz/194 gr of ground coffee Sleek designed, will complement any decor and save lots of counter space, Dimensions 14” high. 9” deep. 5” wide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!