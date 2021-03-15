FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Decorate your space with Altman’s 12-pack of Live indoor Succulent Plants, now $23 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Altman Live Succulent Plants for $22.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer is 23% off the regular $30 price tag and the lowest we can find. While what you receive will look similar to the photo above, each plant will be planted and fully rooted after being hand selected, so there will be some differences. You can display them just about anywhere including a “plant holder, a wall mount, a geometric glass vase, or even in a live wreath,” as they are quite easy to take care of, don’t require fertilizer, and “can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.” Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need 12 of them? While the larger packs are a great way to create your own mini gardens or to split up for gifts and the like, there are smaller packs out there for less. This Valley Garden 5-pack comes in at $15 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from thousands. They also come rooted in planter pots and are about 2-inches tall. 

While we are talking home decor, be sure to check out the latest Container Store x Marie Condo collab as well as Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection from $7 and the Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection. Then dive into our home goods guide for deals on furniture pieces and more including Amazon’s expansive 133-piece Furniture Pad Kit at a new all-time low. 

More on the Altman Succulents:

  • The delightful and adorable collection of plant: The stylish and colorful collections are designed through our profession. Instead of the tiresome energy and time, very little care is required to plant the natural and beautiful plant. If you want extra succulents tips, we are pleased to help you.
  • DIY house decoration: the decoration ideas are beyond your imagination; exhibit them in the book stands, bedside tables, wall mounts, gorgeous cruses, as well as even fresh bouquet and fashion accessories with handbags or lovely jewelry. Due to their care costs extremely low, they may become the ideal mate in your workplace to delight you from work.

