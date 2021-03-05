Razer’s new Anzu smart glasses look to give Amazon Echo Frames and others a run for their money. This is the company’s first attempt at smart glasses, but this doesn’t mean Razer Anzu isn’t packed with features. There are two styles and two sizes for each, providing shoppers with a total of four models to pick from. Each solution wields lenses with 35% blue light-filtering capabilities while also acting as 99% UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglasses. Touch controls are paired with open-ear audio to deliver a “one-of-a-kind wearable.” Continue reading to learn more.

Razer Anzu smart glasses are brimming with features

While Razer has become known for gaming, the company has begun to throw its hat into several other rings lately. Anzu is a perfect example of this. The company touts its new smart glasses as great for work and play alike, by combining open-ear audio, sunglasses, and blue light-filtering lenses into one product. As with other smart glasses, these frames can also be used with prescription lenses thanks to a partnership with Lensabl.

Razer Anzu pairs with devices using Bluetooth 5.1 and is touted as offering an “industry-leading 60ms latency for smooth, stutter-free sound.” A built-in microphone also paves the way for chatting with others. Battery life is said to last “more than 5 hours” once fully charged. When left unused, a standby power mode keeps these ready to use for “nearly two weeks.”

“The Razer Anzu modernizes the wearable category in terms of convenience and blue light or UV protection,” said John Moore, Head of Sales and Marketing at Razer. “With Anzu, Razer is entering the market at a time when there is a surge of people working from home – where eye protection, hands-free communication and smart features are now in high demand.”

Pricing and availability

The new Razer Anzu smart glasses are technically available now, but currently show out of stock. Pricing is set at $199.99, a cost that undercuts Echo Frames by $50. If you are interested in Razer’s new smart glasses, sign up to be notified once they come back in stock.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I have yet to dabble with smart glasses. This is largely due to the fact that I abhor the thought of buying another device that needs to be charged at the end of the day. That being said, Razer Anzu is meant to be used near a computer, which means you will typically end up around a power source within a reasonable period of time. This will arguably make docking and charging a straight-forward process.

Outside of the need to refuel Razer Anzu, there’s a lot I like. Open-ear audio is something that’s bound to come in handy for folks that like to also hear what’s going on around them. I am also a fan of the blue light-blocking design and the ability to use these like a regular pair of sunglasses. While reminiscent of something like Bose or Echo Frames, Razer’s smart glasses set themselves apart by just enough to justify their place in this growing market.

