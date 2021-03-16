FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk paves the way for working from anywhere: $48.50 (All-time low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
Amazon low $48.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk for $48.71 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have the freedom and flexibility to travel and work from anywhere, this foldable desk may be worth adding to your repertoire. When not in use it can be folded flat so it’s easy to load into your vehicle. A tool-free assembly will have you up and running in no time and once expanded measurements will span 30 by 40 by 20 inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you can live without the folding design, it’s hard to overlook Furinno’s Simplistic Study Table at $27. It clocks in with a price tag that’s 45% less, a fact that’s worth bearing in mind. Once assembled it will measure 31.5 by 29.8 by 15.5 inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon shoppers.

Before making a final decision, be sure to check out yesterday’s batch of L-shaped desk discounts up to 27% off. And if you like Amazon-branded gear, we just spotted six of its dusk-to-dawn night lights at under $2.50 each. Finally, don’t forget that you’ll be able to easily open future Amazon shipments like a champ once Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife is in hand. It’s all yours for $12 Prime shipped, a price that matches the lowest historic Amazon offers.

Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk features:

  • Foldable table can be used as computer station, writing desk, meeting desk, and more
  • Durable chip board top with natural wood finish; stain-resistant and easy to clean
  • Rust-resistant metal legs that fold inward; black painted finish
  • Easy tool-free assembly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

This mini USB deep tissue muscle massager is now down t...
eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb electric mowers, ...
Save up to 28% on Samsung Qi power banks, multi-device ...
AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Mini is perfect for Twitch...
Save up to 50% on OtterBox iPhone 12 mini cases at Amaz...
Grab six of Amazon’s dusk-to-dawn night lights at und...
TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar falls t...
SATA’s 151-piece Mechanics Tool Set plunges by 50...
Show More Comments

Related

27% off

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

From $95 Learn More
45% off

This mini USB deep tissue muscle massager is now down to $56 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100)

$56 Learn More
Shop now

eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb electric mowers, power washers, more

20% off Learn More

Tested: Hands-on with Bellroy’s new magnetic antimicrobial MacBook sleeve

Learn More
Reg. $79

Watch video from any device on your TV with this HD streamer, now $33 (Reg. $79)

$33 Learn More
Save 28%

Save up to 28% on Samsung Qi power banks, multi-device chargers, more from $16

From $16 Learn More

All-new Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters unveiled, pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $100+

AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Mini is perfect for Twitch streaming or Zoom calls at $80 (Reg. $100+)

$80 Learn More