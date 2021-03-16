Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk paves the way for working from anywhere: $48.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk for $48.71 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have the freedom and flexibility to travel and work from anywhere, this foldable desk may be worth adding to your repertoire. When not in use it can be folded flat so it’s easy to load into your vehicle. A tool-free assembly will have you up and running in no time and once expanded measurements will span 30 by 40 by 20 inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you can live without the folding design, it’s hard to overlook Furinno’s Simplistic Study Table at $27. It clocks in with a price tag that’s 45% less, a fact that’s worth bearing in mind. Once assembled it will measure 31.5 by 29.8 by 15.5 inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon shoppers.

Before making a final decision, be sure to check out yesterday's batch of L-shaped desk discounts up to 27% off.

Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk features:

Foldable table can be used as computer station, writing desk, meeting desk, and more

Durable chip board top with natural wood finish; stain-resistant and easy to clean

Rust-resistant metal legs that fold inward; black painted finish

Easy tool-free assembly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

