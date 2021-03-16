Grab six of Amazon’s dusk-to-dawn night lights at under $2.50 each (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering six of its Amazon Basics Dimmable LED Plug-in Night Lights for $14.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there, newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for this style, and is the best we can find right now. These Amazon Basics night lights aim to bring a bit of illumination to any room in your home once plugged into an outlet. They wield a decorative design with brightness levels that can be adjusted to provide anywhere from 3 to 10 lumens of light. A built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor automatically toggles power once its surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

It’s hard to overstate the value of the lead deal, especially when sticking with a well-known brand like Amazon Basics. To put things into perspective a 2-pack of GE Daylight LED Night Light is $8. This shakes out to $4 each which is roughly 1.7 times more expensive. That being said, this solution is a more affordable way to go if you don’t need six night lights.

And speaking of lighting-related deals, did you see that 45-feet of LED globe string lights is only $11.50 Prime shipped right now? You can also bag two 3,000-lumen tactical headlamps at $7.50 each. Finally, swing by today’s list of green deals to find two 3-way Wi-Fi switches for $13.50.

Amazon Basics Plug-in Night Light features:

LED plug-in night light (6-pack) provides warm guiding brightness; ideal for a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, stairwell, or other indoor space

Battery-free, plug-in design with smooth full-range dimming from 3 to 10 lumens for easily adjusting the brightness to the desired level

Built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor turns the light on automatically when the surrounding space becomes dark enough

