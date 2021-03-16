TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar falls to low of $249, more from $150

Amazon currently offers the TCL Alto 9+ 3.1-Channel AirPlay 2 Sound Bar for $249 shipped. Down from $300, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low tracked just once before. As one of TCL’s latest home theater upgrades, the Alto 9+ delivers a bevy of notable features headlined by AirPlay 2 support for syncing with the rest of your multi-room Apple audio setup. That’s on top of Dolby Atmos audio, Chromecast integration, and a refreshed design that’s said to create “an incredibly immersive, ultrawide soundstage” thanks to RAY·DANZ technology. A wireless subwoofer completes the package alongside HDMI, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can score the TCL Alto 8i 2.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $149.99. Down from $180, today’s offer is also only the second notable price cut to date and matching the all-time low. While you’re giving up some of the more premium connectivity offerings and RAY·DANZ audio, this more affordable package is sure to deliver a better-sounding experience than your TV’s built-in speakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The home theater deals don’t end there though, as we’re tracking a notable $800 discount on Sony’s 75-inch BRAVIA 4K HDR Smart TV. That’s alongside these higher-end Klipsch floorstanding speaker bundles at upwards of $1,140 off should the more streamlined sound bars not be enough to really elevate movie night.

TCL Alto 9+ 3.1-Channel AirPlay 2 Sound Bar features:

Enhance your home cinema sound with RAY-DANZ. Innovative RAY-DANZ technology creates an incredibly immersive, ultra wide sound stage. This also ensures a larger sweet spot, so you can enjoy amazing performance over a greater area. Get the most out of your entertainment experience, with sound that’s powerful without compromising clarity.

