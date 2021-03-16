Upgrade the home theater with up to $1,140+ off Klipsch floorstanding speaker bundles, more

Adorama is now offering the pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Atmos RP-280FA Floorstanding Speakers for $699 shipped. Regularly up to $2,098, today’s deal is as much as $1,400 in savings, about $800 below the next best price at Amazon and the lowest we can find. Featuring 1-inch titanium tweeters and dual 8-inch spun cooper woofers, these speakers will provide your setup with earth shattering sound in a classy-looking cherry veneer finish. There’s also an “elevation channel integrated into the top of the speaker” to reflect sound off the ceiling and deliver that overhead Dolby Atmos experience. Or go even bigger as Adorama also has the entire Klipsch Floorstanding Speaker Bundle at $999, down from the regular value of $2,145, if you need a complete epic home theatre setup. Either way, you’re looking at 4+ star rated speakers and a massive upgrade to movie night. More details below.

If today’s featured options are a bit overkill for your needs, TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar is now down to $75. That’s as much as $125 in savings and a great way to bring an integrated smart sound bar with subwoofer to your setup for a fraction of the price.

For something in between, check out Onkyo’s 5.1-channel all-in-one receiver system while its down at $319 and head over to our home theater guide for even more. We also have deals on the Roku Ultra 4K streamer and Sony’s 75-inch BRAVIA 4K HDR Smart TV, among others from $429. Just make sure you dive into the new Samsung Premiere Smart Projector lineup and its 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, first Mini-LED models, and more.

More on the Klipsch Premiere RP-280FA floorstanding speaker:

The Reference Premiere RP-280FA floorstanding speaker is built upon the same technology and power as our RP-280F floorstanding speaker, but with an elevation channel integrated into the top of the speaker to reflect sound off the ceiling to deliver the overhead Dolby Atmos experience. Our proprietary speaker technologies are ideal for delivering the most immersive, impactful 360deg. Dolby Atmos listening experience. Controlled directivity and high-performance have been an integral part of Klipsch acoustic design principals for the better part of a century.

