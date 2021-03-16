Sony’s 75-inch BRAVIA 4K HDR Smart TV with AirPlay 2 now up to $800 off + more from $480

Walmart is now offering the Sony BRAVIA 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED Android HDR Smart TV for $998 shipped. Also matched at B&H and for $1 more at Best Buy. Regularly $1,800 and fetching closer to $1,300 these days, today’s offer is up to $802 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Unlike the 75-inch Sony you’ll find on sale for $869, this one has a more powerful HDR X1 processor that will upscale “everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO.” This is a 75-inch 2160p Android TV with built-in Google Assistant and access to thousands of apps/streaming services. It also has AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support alongside a special gaming mode for the latest consoles and Dolby Vision tech. Alongside the voice remote it has four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 780 Walmart customers. More details below.

A great lower cost alternative to today’s offer is the Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $670 shipped at Amazon. This one carries solid ratings and much of the same specs as today’s lead deal, but for about $330 less. And you’ll find even more discounted options in the list below.

More Smart 4K TV deals:

Then check out some of the other home theater offers available right now including TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar, this Onkyo 5.1-channel all-in-one receiver system, and Monoprice’s 80-mile long-range outdoor OTA HD antenna. Head over to our home theater guide for even more.

More on the Sony BRAVIA 75-inch 4K Android HDR Smart TV:

Marvel at amazing contrast and clarity with this 75-inch Sony X800H 4K Android smart TV. The 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS display deliver precise, lifelike color reproduction, while two 10W X-balanced speakers deliver powerful well-balanced sound. This Sony X800H 4K Android smart TV works with popular virtual assistants for hands-free control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!