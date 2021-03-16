Save up to 50% on OtterBox iPhone 12 mini cases at Amazon lows from $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of OtterBox iPhone 12 mini cases headlined by the OtterBox Defender Case for $39.97 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re saving 33% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. OtterBox’s Defender case protects your 12 mini with a two-part design that adds extra water-resistance on top of drop protection. Its slim design still enables you to leverage a wireless charger, and there’s added antimicrobial features here, too. OtterBox bundles an included belt clip that doubles as a kickstand to complete the package. Over 575 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $20.

Other notable OfferBox iPhone 12 mini cases:

Then for more ways to outfit your iPhone 12 mini, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide. Alongside this week’s Anker charging essentials sale from $11, you’ll find a rare discount on Nomad’s refurb Base Station Pro at $150 and everything else in today’s roundup.

OtterBox Defender iPhone 12 mini Case features:

Worry less while you’re working, adventuring and living when you defend your device against drops, dirt and scrapes. Combining a solid internal shell with a resilient outer slipcover, Defender Series Screenless Edition deflects the action and accidents that come your way every day. Plus, the included holster doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. Defender Series Screenless Edition — because life happens!

