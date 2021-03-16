Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger $37 (Save 21%), more

CHOTECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $36.86 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $47 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over 21% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and is a new all-time low. This MagSafe-compatible charging stand tidies up your nightstand or desk with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 alongside a pair of AirPods and more. Beneath the main 7.5W magnetic charger you’ll find a 5W Qi pad alongside an aluminum construction. Over 815 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Nomad’s refurb Base Station Pro falls to $150 (Orig. $229), more in latest outlet sale
- Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- RAVPower 65W 4-Port Charging Station: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Seneo MagSafe-Compatible Charger: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Harman’s fabric-wrapped Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker just dropped to $100 (Reg. $159+)
- RAVPower Compact 10000mAh Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet sees rare discount to Amazon low of $55
- Aukey Sport True Wireless Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Anker’s latest sale discounts 3-in-1 Qi chargers, HomeKit cameras, more from $11
- Seneo 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey Qi Charging Night Light: $15 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ code KVS2BDVM
- Samsung’s UV Sanitizer + Qi Wireless Charger drops to new all-time low at $25 (50% off)
- Mpow Car Phone Mount: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to the car at $26 (Save 25%)
- Aukey USB-C Cable: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Upgraded Magnetic Wireless Charger compatible with MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap and centers to the charging coil on the back of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for secure wireless charging. Strong magnetic Adsorption allows you to adjust the angle freely without deviating from the charger center.
Just place your iPhone on the stand, the Magnetic tech will automatically allign the could to provide precise and efficient charging. Place your Airpods on the bottom charging pad and enjoy fast and simultenous charging experience. iPhone 12 supportsd 7.5W Fast Charging and 2.5W for Airpods. Both Portrait and Landscape, making it more convenient.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!