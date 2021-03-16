iPhone XS still runs iOS 14 at $350 (Refurb, Orig. $999)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s unlocked iPhone XS 64GB for $349.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $999, you’d pay $639 for a refurbished model direct from Apple right now with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date and coming within $15 of the all-time low.

iPhone XS may not be the newest handset from Apple, but still delivers plenty of value for a family member who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. There’s a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display at the center of all the notable features which is supplemented by Face ID, an A12 Bionic Chip, as well as both 12 and 7MP cameras around back that enable Portrait Mode photography. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Show off the slick design of your handset while also keeping it protected from scratches and drops by sending a fraction of your savings on this Spigen Ultra Clear Case. Selling for just $13.50 at Amazon, it’s an affordable solution for bringing some extra protection into the mix, especially if you plan on giving the featured iPhone XS to a family member as their first phone.

Then swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best deals this week. Those rocking the latest handsets from Apple can score a rare discount on its MagSafe Leather Wallet at $55 alongside these Leather Sleeves from $78. Not to mention, ongoing price cuts on the new M1 MacBook Pro at $149 off.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

