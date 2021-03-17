A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yard with 12,000-lumens at $8 each

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $31.99 shipped with the code BDT6EM3T at checkout. Down from $49, today’s deal saves you 35% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to add outdoor lighting to your home, this is a fantastic way to tackle that task. You’ll find that each light delivers 3,200-lumens, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. Also, since they’re solar-powered, there are no batteries to change or cables to run. This also means you can place them anywhere around your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to enkman’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $4.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

Speaking of solar-powered gear, did you see the $150 discount we found on Ring’s latest outdoor cameras? Each one comes with its own solar panel so they can be powered anywhere around your home at $300, which is just $20 above its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. So, you’ll want to give this deal a look before it’s gone for good, as it’s a great way to secure your home.

More about enkman’s Solar Outdoor LED Lights:

Enkman Solar lights outdoor equipped with 288 super bright LED beads, Solar motion senaor lights outdoor provides excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, Solar sensor lights which is far brighter than other similar LED solar lights

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!