All of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside this morning’s Android TV offers and ongoing deals on Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, we are now ready to gather all of this afternoon’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps. Highlighted by the tactical rogue-lite Crying Suns, our collection also includes titles like Meganoid, Over The Bridge PRO, and The Last Dream. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android handset deals include up to $480 off unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB models and TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones as well as ongoing offers on the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Those price drops now join today’s offer on Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet at a new low of $222 and Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch. On the accessory side of things, we have deals on Anker PowerExpand USB-C hubs, the JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker, and everything you’ll find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $39, Dragon Quest XI S $32, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Crying Suns:

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well. Pay once to get the full Crying Suns experience! No ads, no F2P mechanics! All future updates included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!