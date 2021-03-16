FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Crying Suns, Meganoid, and more

All of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside this morning’s Android TV offers and ongoing deals on Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, we are now ready to gather all of this afternoon’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps. Highlighted by the tactical rogue-lite Crying Suns, our collection also includes titles like Meganoid, Over The Bridge PRO, and The Last Dream. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best. 

Today’s Android handset deals include up to $480 off unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB models and TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones as well as ongoing offers on the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Those price drops now join today’s offer on Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet at a new low of $222 and Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch. On the accessory side of things, we have deals on Anker PowerExpand USB-C hubs, the JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker, and everything you’ll find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well. Pay once to get the full Crying Suns experience! No ads, no F2P mechanics! All future updates included.

