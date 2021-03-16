FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $480 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB models at $620 shipped

B&H is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Aura Black) for $619.99 shipped. Regularly $1,100, like it still fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is $40 under our previous deal mention, and the best we can find. This is an unlocked GSM and 4G LTE-compatible device with a 6.8-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display and all-day battery life. Around back, it houses a quadruple-camera array with 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and DepthVision sensors, as well as support for Ultra HD 4K HDR10+ videos. It is powered by an Exynos 9825 Octa-Core processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (expandable to 1TB with a microSD card). Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you want to ensure that gorgeous AMOLED Infinity-O display remains that way, investing a fraction of your savings on some screen protectors might be a good idea. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ sells for under $10 Prime shipped and carries impressive 4+ star ratings from nearly 15,000 Amazon customers. 

Android handset deals don’t stop there though. We also have deals on Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Android Smartphone, TCL’s affordable 10/Pro, a new all-time low on Google Pixel 4a 5G, and major price drops on the Samsung Galaxy S21+. just be sure to dive into our latest roundup of Android game and app deals as well. 

More on Samsung Galaxy Note10+:

Like a wizard with his wand, you can control the flagship Galaxy Note10+ SM-N975FD Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone from Samsung with the built-in S-Pen stylus. With a simple wave you can snap a selfie, with a click you can conduct your playlist, or with the massive 6.8″ AMOLED display as your canvas, write and draw your thoughts and ideas. The phone is nearly all display thanks to Samsung’s Infinity-O display that stretches from edge-to-edge minus the near-invisible display and a tiny hole that accommodates the 10MP selfie camera.

Treat your battlestation to Samsung’s 32-inch Ody...
Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Android Smartphone sees first...
Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt,...
DJI Osmo cams up to $90 off: Pocket 4K $209 or Action 4...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more...
Samsung’s UV Sanitizer + Qi Wireless Charger drop...
Save up to 44% on cert. refurb Samsung Chromebooks star...
Save $81 on Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, n...
