This industrial desk lamp packs two USB ports and an AC outlet for under $29 (Amazon low)

YMYP(US)Seller (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FOLKSMATE Industrial Desk Lamp for $28.89 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk or night stand lamp, it’s hard to overlook this one. It boasts a unique appearance that is bound to freshen up the look of your space. The unit also features two integrated 2.1-amp USB ports and an AC outlet. An 800-lumen bulb is included with this lamp. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for this gooseneck LED desk lamp at $14 Prime shipped. It’s not as flashy looking as the lead deal, but it will certainly do the trick. This unit is actually operated using batteries, allowing it to go places the lead deal cannot. More than 6,400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Oh, and if your home office could use a full makeover, we’ve just found this sleek office chair for under $55 alongside Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk for $48.50. And for those of you that would prefer to have a standing desk, check out this Tacklife offering at a low of $210.

FOLKSMATE Industrial Desk Lamp features:

This vintage table lamp allows you to freely adjust the brightness from dark to bright, meeting your lighting needs and get rid of the limitation of only three levels of brightness to choose from. It’s more convenient and personalized.

Our modern industrial lamp with two USB fast charging ports (5V/2.1A ), and one AC power outlet, convenient to charge your mobile phones, tablets, kindle readers, and other electronic devices. These USB ports can be used whether the lamp is on or off.

