FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This industrial desk lamp packs two USB ports and an AC outlet for under $29 (Amazon low)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Amazon low Under $29

YMYP(US)Seller (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FOLKSMATE Industrial Desk Lamp for $28.89 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk or night stand lamp, it’s hard to overlook this one. It boasts a unique appearance that is bound to freshen up the look of your space. The unit also features two integrated 2.1-amp USB ports and an AC outlet. An 800-lumen bulb is included with this lamp. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for this gooseneck LED desk lamp at $14 Prime shipped. It’s not as flashy looking as the lead deal, but it will certainly do the trick. This unit is actually operated using batteries, allowing it to go places the lead deal cannot. More than 6,400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Oh, and if your home office could use a full makeover, we’ve just found this sleek office chair for under $55 alongside Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk for $48.50. And for those of you that would prefer to have a standing desk, check out this Tacklife offering at a low of $210.

FOLKSMATE Industrial Desk Lamp features:

  • This vintage table lamp allows you to freely adjust the brightness from dark to bright, meeting your lighting needs and get rid of the limitation of only three levels of brightness to choose from. It’s more convenient and personalized.
  • Our modern industrial lamp with two USB fast charging ports (5V/2.1A ), and one AC power outlet, convenient to charge your mobile phones, tablets, kindle readers, and other electronic devices. These USB ports can be used whether the lamp is on or off.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Streamline your office for $19 with this articulating m...
Self-cleaning Water Garden fish tank and hydroponics ec...
LEGO 2021 kits go on sale for the first time with all-n...
LG’s waterproof PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker drops to new...
Stream 2-months of Amazon Music Unlimited + STARZ, Show...
Pair your Apple Watch with this Nike sport-style pride ...
Banish your aging office chair with this sleek replacem...
Save up to 28% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 of...
Show More Comments

Related

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackball, welcome to the 21st century

Learn More
24% off

Streamline your office for $19 with this articulating monitor mount

$19 Learn More
Reg. $100

Self-cleaning Water Garden fish tank and hydroponics ecosystem now $58.50 (Reg. $100)

$58.50 Learn More
20% off

LEGO 2021 kits go on sale for the first time with all-new builds starting at $12 (Save 20%)

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $150

iRobot’s Root rt0 coding bot with LEGO-compatibility now $85 Prime shipped (Reg. $150)

$85 Learn More

All-new 2021 Garmin Approach golf watch lineup arrives with sunlight-readable displays, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save now

Go from zero to guitar hero with 79 hours of video tutorial lessons for $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $180

LG’s waterproof PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker drops to new Amazon low of $117.50 (Save 35%)

$117.50 Learn More