9to5Toys Daily: March 18, 2021 – Nike 40% off sale, M1 MacBook Air deals, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Top deals:
- Nike 40% off clearance event discounts popular styles: FlyKnit, Adapt, Jordans, more
- Apple’s entry-level M1 MacBook Air falls one of its lowest prices yet at $960
- Official Apple Watch Sport Loop band sees rare discount to best price of the year at $42
Host:
Links:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!