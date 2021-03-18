FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab two of Amazon's 24-inch floating shelves for $10.50 each (Save 41%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
41% off $10.50 each

Amazon is offering two of its Amazon Basics 24-inch Floating Shelves for $20.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 41% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’d stand to benefit from some shelving in your office or another room, this deal is here to save the day. You’ll get two sleek, floating wall shelves that are perfect for uplifting and showcasing some of your favorite pieces. Amazon touts that these are easy to install and come with invisible mounting brackets. Rated 4/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your floating shelves, you may want to give them a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $6 (clip the on-page 25% off coupon). These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture.

And if your super glue supply is running low, we just spotted three bottles for only $2 Prime shipped. Plus, we’ve got several furniture-related deals worth perusing. Examples include an industrial desk lamp with two USB ports and an AC outlet for under $29, a white and gray office chair for less than $55, and Home Depot is taking up to $150 off patio furniture.

Amazon Basics 24-inch Floating Shelves features:

  • Set of 2 floating wall shelves with ledges; 25 inch width
  • Provides additional display or storage space for photos, keepsakes, electronics, and more
  • Durable, sturdy wood construction with a classic design
  • Resilient finish is easy to clean; wipe down with a damp or dry cloth
  • Easy to install with invisible mounting brackets and instructions

