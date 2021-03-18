FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s official Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve sees first discount to $162

Reg. $199 $162

Amazon currently offers the official Apple Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve in Saddle Brown for $161.99 shipped. Down from its $199 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 19% in savings, is the very first price cut we’ve seen, and a new low. If you’re rocking a 16-inch MacBook Pro and don’t plan on upgrading at any point in the near future, grabbing this official sleeve will help ensure it stays protected until you are ready to grab a new machine. It’s comprised of high-quality European leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining to assist with that cause, while still looking great. We’ve previously reviewed other versions of Apple’s Leather Sleeve, which you can dive into for a better idea of what to expect. More below for more.

Forfeit the Apple branding and more premium materials when you opt for this much more affordable sleeve at Amazon instead. This alternative is comprised of a padded fabric and sports a zip-up design alongside an integrated handle. It’ll only run you $23 right now and comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers.

But if you are ready to step up to the latest from Apple in the Mac department, we’re seeing all of its M1 machines on sale today. The entry-level M1 MacBook Air just saw a rare discount to $960 today, which is joined by Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at a new all-time low of $149 off and this ongoing $70 discount on the latest Mac mini.

Apple Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve features:

Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather. A soft microfiber lining keeps your 16-inch MacBook Pro protected wherever you take it. Compatible with 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

