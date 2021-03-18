After fans got to vote on the next LEGO UCS Star Wars creation nearly a year ago, it was announced that the Republic Gunship would be assembled as the latest collectible kit from a galaxy far, far away. With all of the rumors starting to swirl about the summer 2021 lineup, we’re getting some additional details today from The LEGO Group on what we can expect from the massive set. Head below for all of the new details on the Ultimate Collector Series Republic Gunship.

LEGO teases new UCS Republic Gunship details

While there are still a lot of unknowns at this point, the one big aspect about the UCS Republic Gunship that The LEGO Group did drive home was how large of a model it was going to be. Designed by the creator of previous Ultimate Collector Series sets, the model is slated to stack up to around 50 to 55 centimeters, or over 21 inches. It’s also worth noting that a small coffee table was suggested to display the piece because of its wide wingspan.

The main point of reference that we know of for now is that the ship will feature a cockpit section comprised of two windscreen pieces stacked against each other. These will come printed with a dark red stripe and other details you’d expect from the Gunship. And in a similar vein, The LEGO Group notes that its upcoming UCS Republic Gunship will be themed specifically around Attack of the Clones as opposed to The Clone Wars or Revenge of the Sith.

A previous LEGO Republic Gunship

Some sad news on minifigures, too

As exciting as the new information is for giving us a better sense of scale for the LEGO UCS Republic Gunship, all of the new details aren’t going to be as well-received by builders. One of the big uncertainties about the build is which minifigures are going to be included in the iconic Prequel Trilogy creation.

Some number of Clone troopers are almost a sure thing, but otherwise fans have had to speculate on which characters would be making an appearance. The LEGO Group has decided to help out with all of the theorizing, but indicated that the fan favorite Jedi Bob would not be included this time around.

For a little bit of backstory, the original LEGO Republic Gunship from 2002 included a generic Lightsaber-wielding minifig who earned the name of Jedi Bob over the years. So with the new UCS version originating from a fan vote, hopes were high we’d see the legend return for the latest rendition of the ship.

Much like the last time we checked in on the build, there’s still no official release date, part count, or pricing information available. Our current reports are indicating it’ll clock in at $350, although that’s yet to be confirmed by The LEGO Group. A May the 4th launch is seeming to be a bit out of the question at this point though, with a fall release more likely. However, a 2021 debut is in fact confirmed. So fans will be able to assemble this one before the holiday season.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even if the information released today by The LEGO Group isn’t as substantial as an actual look at the upcoming creation, it has me even more excited about the UCS Republic Gunship’s launch. I’ve noted before how much I’m looking forward to assembling this one, and it seems like the ship is going to get the justice it deserves when it finally gets the Ultimate Collector Series treatment.

