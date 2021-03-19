DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s spring magazine sale with notable deals on well over 100 different titles. All of the most popular options, including Wired, GQ, Bon Appetit, Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and much more, are all on tap this weekend with offers starting from under $5. Everything in the sale ships free, has no sales tax, and will never get auto-renewed on you. All of these deals can be used to subscribe for the first time or to extend an existing one. Head below for more details.

Spring magazine sale

While you can’t go wrong with any of the aforementioned titles, one standout in this weekend’s spring magazine sale is Sports Illustrated. You can now score a year for $13.95, which is well under the regular $40 or so price tag. While it is currently on sale for $20 at Amazon, it usually fetches closer to $42 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Sports Illustrated is filled with “spectacular action photography and in-depth coverage” as well as previews for upcoming seasons, behind-the-scenes access to your favorite players, sports scandals, and much more.

You will want to watch out for the Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and Fast Company deals here though. They are currently available for slightly less (starting from $4 per year) as part of the latest mid-week sale. And then browse through the entire spring magazine sale right here for the rest of this weekend’s deals. Everything will be alive until Monday at midnight.

More on Sports Illustrated:

Every subscription comes with the infamous swimsuit issue, which features some of the most beautiful models and female athletes posing on the cover and on the pages. Once you finish looking at that issue, you can jump into the Leading Off section, which provides photographs of major events and games. Sports Illustrated Magazine includes a section devoted to the top games from past years, excerpts from books written by athletes and celebrities, information about upcoming games, news on teams and players, and previews before each new major sports season begins, including baseball, hockey, football, and basketball.

