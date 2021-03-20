FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AUKEY’s Touch Table Lamp sports many color and brightness modes at $18.50 (Save 29%)

AUKEY Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its AUKEY Touch-enabled Table Lamp for $18.41 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Need a bit of light for your nightstand, desk, or somewhere else? This affordable AUKEY lamp is here to save the day. It boasts touch controls which make it a cinch to change light modes. Owners will have a selection of brightness settings to choose from in addition to several different colors. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for this gooseneck LED desk lamp at $14 Prime shipped. It’s not as flashy looking as the lead deal, but it will certainly do the trick. This unit is actually operated using batteries, allowing it to go where AUKEY’s cannot. More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

The lighting deals are far from over. We just found six of Amazon’s Dusk-to-Dawn Night Lights for $10.50 Prime shipped. And if you’ve decided on a lamp, this leather-wrapped solution offers a modern look for $25.50. Finally, an industrial desk lamp with two USB ports and an AC outlet is under $29.

AUKEY Touch-enabled Table Lamp features:

  • A new version of the classic LT-T6 with an enhanced, modern design and even smoother touch control
  • Full control to easily power on/off and to switch light modes, brightness, or color. More responsive and even operates smoothly on metal surfaces
  • Auto-cycle an extensive selection of colors from the red–green–blue color spectrum or pick and pause on your favorite. Choose a bold color for a party or a calming color to unwind

