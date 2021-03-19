FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This leather-wrapped lamp delivers a modern look for $25.50 (Save 27%)

27% off $25.50

Amazon is offering the Elegant Designs Modern Leather USB Lamp for $25.61 shipped. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This unique lamp shakes things up with a base that’s wrapped in leather. Once assembled it measures 10 by 6 by 21 inches and this unit is bundled with a white fabric shade. A built-in USB port paves the way for easily topping off a smartphone and other devices. This lamp is currently rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by 300 Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you could opt for this gooseneck LED desk lamp at $14 Prime shipped. It’s not as flashy looking as the lead deal, but it will certainly do the trick. This unit is actually operated using batteries, allowing it to go places the lead deal cannot.

The deals don’t stop there, now also happens to be a great time to cash in on Amazon’s Rivet Henrik Chair at 49% off or this industrial desk lamp at under $29. And don’t forget that RESPAWN’s Omega-Xi Reclining Gaming Chair can be yours for $152, leaving you with $98 of savings.

Elegant Designs Modern Leather USB Lamp features:

  • Leather wrapped base with USB port
  • White fabric shade
  • Assembled dimensions: L: 10″ x W: 6″ x H: 21″
  • Uses 1 x 60W Type A medium base bulb (not included)
  • Lamp must be plugged in for USB port to function

