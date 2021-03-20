Illuminate your home with six of Amazon’s Dusk-to-Dawn Night Lights: $10.50 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the six of its Amazon Basics LED Plug-in Dusk-to-Dawn Night Lights for $10.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. These Amazon Basics night lights features a simplistic design that’s ready to bring a bit of illumination to any room. Once plugged into an outlet they will broadcast 3 to 10 lumens of light, a setting that can be easily tweaked by you. Built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensors automatically toggle power once the surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If 3 to 10 lumens won’t cut it, consider GE’s $8 Ultrabrite LED Light Bar instead. It cranks out 100 lumens and plugs into an outlet just like Amazon’s night lights. As with the lead deal, a built in light sensor will automatically toggle this unit on or off. A compact design aims to leave your second outlet available for use.

While you’re at it, why not scope out some of the other lighting deals we’ve found? Two options that stand out include this leather-wrapped lamp for $25.50 and an industrial solution with two USB ports and an AC outlet for under $29. And if you like quickly fixing problems as they arise, consider grabbing Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool at $11 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics Dusk-to-Dawn Night Lights features:

LED plug-in night light (6-pack) provides warm guiding brightness; ideal for a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, stairwell, or other indoor space

Dual dimming via a small switch for easily adjusting the brightness between 3 and 10 lumens; battery-free, plug-in design

Built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor turns the light on automatically when the surrounding space becomes dark enough

