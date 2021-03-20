FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s USB-C 32GB Flash Drive returns to second-best price of $8.50 Prime shipped

-
SanDisk
$8.50

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive for $8.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly 20% off what it’s been averaging there and marks a return to the second-best price we have tracked. For those in need of a way to get files from A to B without having to get the cloud involved, this SanDisk drive is on sale and ready to work. Since it implements USB-C, this solution is ready to work on everything from MacBooks to iPad Pro, Android smartphones, and the list goes on. You can anticipate file transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, helping keep wait times to a minimum. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t tend to need much storage when transferring files, you could opt for SanDisk’s 16GB Cruzer Flash Drive at $6 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that performance tops out at USB 2.0 and it forfeits Type-C connectivity. That being said, it does lower today’s spending by more than a couple bucks.

And speaking of storage, don’t forget that SanDisk’s 1TB microSD Card is down to $175.50. Other notable tech deals that have landed lately include Anker’s Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter at under $20, Withings’ Apple Health-ready Sleep Tracking Pad at 21% off, and Apple Watch Series 3, 4, 5, and 6 refurbished units priced from $170.

SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • High-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 flash drive designed for computers, smartphones and tablets with a USB Type-C port
  • Plug in other accessories, too – the slim retractable design leaves more space for other ports on your host device.
  • Less waiting, more space – lightning-fast read speeds up to 150MB/s(1), write speeds that can transfer a full-length movie in under 30 seconds

