Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $40, more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 65W 4-Port Charging Station for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and matches the all-time low. Whether you’re looking to streamline the nightstand charging setup or add some additional places to plug in somewhere else in your house, this 4-port charging station is worth a look. It can deliver up to 65W of power across its pair of USB-C PD ports and is supplemented by two USB-A charging slots. On top of being able to charge four devices at once, there’s also a 5-foot power cord. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.
With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously. USB charger pumps out 65 watts of power to take your MacBook Pro 15.4” from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours when only one device is connected to a USB-C port.
Intelligently distributes 65W of power when charges 4 devices simultaneously, ensures all your connected devices get high-speed charging. Advanced tech makes this USB charging station be smaller and maximizes charging efficiency without generating excess heat.
