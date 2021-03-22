Amazon best-selling car vacuum cleaning bundle just dropped to $28 (Reg. up to $45)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day Orythia (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner bundle for $27.98 shipped. Regularly between $35 and $45, today’s offer is as much as 38% or $17 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This particularly well-rated bundle is an Amazon best-seller and is ideal for getting out to clean the car this spring. It might not be the most powerful option out there in terms of suction, but for casual clean-ups it is worth a look. Alongside the handheld vacuum, it includes three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying/storage bag, a filter cleaning brush and a spare HEPA filter. The 16-foot power cord connects to your 12V car outlet and the whole package carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 122,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save slightly more with this Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum at $24.50 Prime shipped. While this highly-rated option doesn’t include the car-specific tools, it is also wireless and carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,600 Amazon customers.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals, tool sets, furniture offers, and much more. On top of the new H&M Easter Home Collection, we are still tracking some great deals on AUKEY’s Touch Table Lamp, this SwinglineMini Stapler Kit, and much more.

More on the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Bundle:

KEEP YOUR CAR PROFESSIONAL LEVEL CLEAN! No more crumbs, dust or dirt! With our ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner you’ll be free of any wet or dry messes, even liquids, cigarette ashes or pet hair

POWERFUL YET TINY! Our handheld vacuum weighs only 2.4 lbs but has a high power, 106W & 8.8 amps motor and metal turbine for the ultimate suction power. The 16ft power cord connects to the car’s 12V lighter port, for maximum coverage

CLEANING MADE EASY! The ergonomic design of this hand vacuum ensures you can reach all the nooks and crannies of your car. The transparent trash container makes it easy to empty it and the protective lid keeps the trash inside at all times

