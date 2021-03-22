FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon best-selling car vacuum cleaning bundle just dropped to $28 (Reg. up to $45)

-
AmazonHome GoodsThisWorx
Reg. $35+ $28

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day Orythia (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner bundle for $27.98 shipped. Regularly between $35 and $45, today’s offer is as much as 38% or $17 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This particularly well-rated bundle is an Amazon best-seller and is ideal for getting out to clean the car this spring. It might not be the most powerful option out there in terms of suction, but for casual clean-ups it is worth a look. Alongside the handheld vacuum, it includes three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying/storage bag, a filter cleaning brush and a spare HEPA filter. The 16-foot power cord connects to your 12V car outlet and the whole package carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 122,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You can save slightly more with this Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum at $24.50 Prime shipped. While this highly-rated option doesn’t include the car-specific tools, it is also wireless and carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,600 Amazon customers. 

Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals, tool sets, furniture offers, and much more. On top of the new H&M Easter Home Collection, we are still tracking some great deals on AUKEY’s Touch Table Lamp, this SwinglineMini Stapler Kit, and much more. 

More on the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Bundle:

  • KEEP YOUR CAR PROFESSIONAL LEVEL CLEAN! No more crumbs, dust or dirt! With our ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner you’ll be free of any wet or dry messes, even liquids, cigarette ashes or pet hair
  • POWERFUL YET TINY! Our handheld vacuum weighs only 2.4 lbs but has a high power, 106W & 8.8 amps motor and metal turbine for the ultimate suction power. The 16ft power cord connects to the car’s 12V lighter port, for maximum coverage
  • CLEANING MADE EASY! The ergonomic design of this hand vacuum ensures you can reach all the nooks and crannies of your car. The transparent trash container makes it easy to empty it and the protective lid keeps the trash inside at all times

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ThisWorx

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $...
Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs fall to ne...
Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 7...
Anker’s new MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low o...
Highly-rated O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop + Bu...
Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case...
Amazon Disney and Fortnite toy sale from $3.50: Monopol...
Fill out those Easter baskets with candy at 20% off or ...
Show More Comments

Related

65% off

Lululemon offers new spring deals up to 65% off: Leggings, shorts, more + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $25, Amazon B2G1 FREE, more

$25 Learn More
Save 20%

Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs fall to new lows from $88 (Save 20%)

From $87 Learn More
$500+ off

Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 75-inch, gift card promos, more

From $498 Learn More

LEGO debuts 2,300-piece NASA Space Shuttle Discovery with Hubble telescope payload

Read more Learn More
Save now

Anker’s new MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low of $16 in latest sale, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
75% off

Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 75% off dress shirts, pants, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Highly-rated O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop + Bucket drops to $31 (Reg. $40+)

$31 Learn More