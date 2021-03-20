FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Swingline’s $2.50 Mini Stapler Kit can plow through 12 sheets of paper (Save 33%)

-
33% off Just $2.50

Amazon is offering the Swingline Mini Stapler Kit for $2.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and matches the best price we’ve tracked for well over a year. If your home office is in need of a stapler, you’d should strongly consider cashing in on today’s offer. Not only is this offering compact, it’s also quite strong. It can chomp through 12 sheets of paper and bears premium Swingline branding. Despite it’s low price tag, this unit is paired with 1,000 staples to ensure you won’t need to buy supplies for quite a while. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to undercut the lead deal. A fact that’s made abundantly clear when peruse Amazon’s list of best-selling staplers. The company’s very-own offering costs $7, is much larger, and can only staple through 10 sheets of paper. That being said, it is Amazon’s #1 best seller and reviewers love it with an average 4.7/5 star rating from nearly 20,000.

Before hitting up your home office for the day, it’s probably best to kick things off with a cup of coffee. Thankfully we’ve got a couple of notable offers. Today’s Amazon Gold Box slashes coffee brewers and accessories as low as $17.50 and yesterday’s more premium Home Depot find takes Cuisinart’s espresso, cappuccino, and latte brewer down to $240. And for anyone working from home with a cat, don’t forget that this scratching pad is only $6 Prime shipped.

Swingline Mini Stapler Kit features:

  • This cute mini stapler is ideal for use where space is tight. Made of durable high-impact plastic, it’s the perfect solution for your everyday stapling needs.
  • Snazzy little stapler comes with all of the accessories to fulfill your stapling needs, with 1,000 standard staples and a built-in staple remover for your convenience.
  • Sturdy mini stapler securely fastens up to 12 sheets of paper. It works best with Swingline standard sized staples, with ¼” length legs.

