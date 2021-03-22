FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch is down to its second-best price yet at $260 (Save 22%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessFitness Trackerfitbit
Reg. $330 $260

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $259.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Having dropped from $330, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Arriving with an always-on AMOLED display, Fitbit Sense also delivers a bevy of unique health monitoring capabilities alongside up to 6-day battery life Alongside ECG tracking which have been added for the first time, you’ll also find stress and skin temperature monitoring, as well as all of the usual exercise stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 8,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

But if the more premium features found above aren’t necessarily worth the higher price tag, Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $230 is worth a look instead. On top of the cash savings, you’ll still benefit from a similar roster of fitness tracking stats, as well as 6-day battery life. Mainly, there’s just no ECG here, or some of the other unique monitoring capabilities noted above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Then be sure to check out this ongoing collection of Garmin smartwatches which are upwards of 28% off and have prices starting at $84. You’ll also find plenty of other price cuts in our fitness tracker guide, alongside this ongoing Withings Body+ Apple Health Scale deal at $79, and all of the brand’s other gear to assist with getting in shape from $40.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Fitness Tracker fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $...
Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs fall to ne...
Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 7...
Anker’s new MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low o...
Highly-rated O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop + Bu...
Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case...
Amazon Disney and Fortnite toy sale from $3.50: Monopol...
Fill out those Easter baskets with candy at 20% off or ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to $170

Save up to 28% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 off, more from $84

From $84 Learn More
Orig. $799+

Google Pixel 4/XL smartphones see open-box discounts from $250 (Orig. $799+)

From $250 Learn More
65% off

Lululemon offers new spring deals up to 65% off: Leggings, shorts, more + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $25, Amazon B2G1 FREE, more

$25 Learn More
Save 20%

Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs fall to new lows from $88 (Save 20%)

From $87 Learn More
$500+ off

Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 75-inch, gift card promos, more

From $498 Learn More

LEGO debuts 2,300-piece NASA Space Shuttle Discovery with Hubble telescope payload

Read more Learn More
Save now

Anker’s new MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low of $16 in latest sale, more from $11

From $11 Learn More