Fitbit Sense Smartwatch is down to its second-best price yet at $260 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $259.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Having dropped from $330, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Arriving with an always-on AMOLED display, Fitbit Sense also delivers a bevy of unique health monitoring capabilities alongside up to 6-day battery life Alongside ECG tracking which have been added for the first time, you’ll also find stress and skin temperature monitoring, as well as all of the usual exercise stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 8,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

But if the more premium features found above aren’t necessarily worth the higher price tag, Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $230 is worth a look instead. On top of the cash savings, you’ll still benefit from a similar roster of fitness tracking stats, as well as 6-day battery life. Mainly, there’s just no ECG here, or some of the other unique monitoring capabilities noted above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Then be sure to check out this ongoing collection of Garmin smartwatches which are upwards of 28% off and have prices starting at $84. You’ll also find plenty of other price cuts in our fitness tracker guide, alongside this ongoing Withings Body+ Apple Health Scale deal at $79, and all of the brand’s other gear to assist with getting in shape from $40.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

