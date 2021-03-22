FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with ANC fall to $200, more from $60

Save 40% From $60

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds in three styles for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer marking one of the first times that all of the colorways are on sale, as well as the second-best price to date overall and lowest this year. Featuring 25-hour battery life with the companion charging case, Jabra Elite 85t arrive as the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds and are equipped with adjustable active noise cancellation. That’s alongside the ability to tweak EQ and sound profiles, six built-in microphones for taking calls, and a compact in-ear design. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 865 customers.

Other Jabra deals:

Then after you’ve checked out all of the Jabra deals today, be sure to head on over to our headphones guide for all of the other best price cuts. Those in the Google or Android ecosystem will want to check out this rare Pixel Buds offer at $159, not to mention the Ultimate Ears FITS Earbuds at a new all-time low of $199.

More on the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have been engineered for a calls and music experience like never before, with fully adjustable Jabra advanced Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm speakers for big sound, up to 25 hours of battery (ANC on), and 6-mic technology with wind protection for amazing calls. And because it’s Jabra tech, it’s all crammed into a really tiny body. Because ANC doesn’t only stand for Active Noise Cancellation Jabra Elite 85t: Accept No Compromise.

