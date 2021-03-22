Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with ANC fall to $200, more from $60

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds in three styles for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer marking one of the first times that all of the colorways are on sale, as well as the second-best price to date overall and lowest this year. Featuring 25-hour battery life with the companion charging case, Jabra Elite 85t arrive as the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds and are equipped with adjustable active noise cancellation. That’s alongside the ability to tweak EQ and sound profiles, six built-in microphones for taking calls, and a compact in-ear design. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 865 customers.

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have been engineered for a calls and music experience like never before, with fully adjustable Jabra advanced Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm speakers for big sound, up to 25 hours of battery (ANC on), and 6-mic technology with wind protection for amazing calls. And because it’s Jabra tech, it’s all crammed into a really tiny body. Because ANC doesn’t only stand for Active Noise Cancellation Jabra Elite 85t: Accept No Compromise.

