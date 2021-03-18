FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ultimate Ears FITS Earbuds deliver a perfect in-ear fit for $199 (New low, 20% off)

Reg. $249 $199

Logitech’s official Amazon storefront currently offers the Ultimate Ears FITS True Wireless Earbuds for $199 shipped. Down from the usual $249 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a true wireless design, Ultimate Ears FITS stand out from other earbuds on the market by achieving a perfect fit and listening experience every time. Touted as the world’s first custom-fit buds, these sport added sweat-resistance, immersive sound, and over 20-hour battery life. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Going with this more affordable pair of Aukey True Wireless Earbuds is a great way to save even further at $21. Sure you’re ditching the more unique features found on the featured deal, these are perfect for picking up a pair of dedicated earbuds or something to finally cut the cord without paying much of a premium. The attached 4.3/5 star rating also speaks to the overall reliability for the price.

Speaking of all-time lows, don’t forget that we’re still tracking the very first discount on Microsoft’s new Surface Earbuds at $172. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including a 2021 low on the Beats Solo3 cans at $125 and Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $278.

Ultimate Ears FITS True Wireless Earbuds features:

Your search for the perfect pair of earphones has finally come to an end. UE FITS are the world’s first Quick Custom-Fit, Truly Wireless earbuds that mold to the unique shape of your ears in under 60 seconds. These revolutionary earphones are designed to provide you with the perfect fit, delivering all-day comfort and premium sound.

