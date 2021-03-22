FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t pay the Apple tax, this leather loop Apple Watch band is just $8.50 (Save 28%)

KYISGOS (98% positive all-time feedback from 1,700+) via Amazon is currently offering its Leather Loop Apple Watch Band for $8.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $12, today’s offer saves you 28% and matches our previous mention for the best price in well over a year. Ditch Apple’s official leather offering and save plenty of extra cash along the way by going with one of these bands. Available in various colors, these leather bands are compatible with every model of Apple Watch and elevate your style beyond a sport strap and the like. Over 10,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

And speaking of the official offerings, the first-party Apple Watch Sport Loop band is still seeing a rare discount to $42 alongside some other ongoing deals in our Apple guide. We’re still tracking a Nike sport-style pride strap at $10 as well as this stainless steel link band that’s still on sale for $14 and even upwards of $300 in savings on Apple Watch Series 5 models.

Leather Loop Apple Watch Band features:

KYISGOS watch band uses fashionable leather style design with stainless steel buckle, convenient and easy to interchange. The watch band adapter and buckle are Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1/SE All models. It can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, simple but attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.

