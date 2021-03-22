We are now tracking some great Disney Easter deals via the official online storefront. Shipping is free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC. Easter is right around the corner and now is a great time to score the kids or your significant other a little special something to mark the occasion. One standout offer is the 18-inch Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse Plush Easter Bunny. Regularly $25 each, simply add two of them to your cart to knock the grand total down to $22. That’s a savings of $28 or about 55% and the lowest we can find. They currently start at around $23 each on Amazon for comparison. This is an adorable Easter-ready Mickey or Minnie plush dressed up in a bunny suit. A satin bow tie, rabbit ears with velour lining, and a fluffy tail are standout features here. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Disney deals.

Official Disney Easter deals

Those aren’t the only official Disney Easter deals live right now. You’ll also find a host of Disney dolls on sale with an extra 20% off using code TOYS20 at checkout. Another great resource for Easter gifts, this is also a great way to fill out your Disney doll/princess collection. Representing just about all of your favorite Disney characters, you can browse all of the doll deals right here with options starting from $9.50.

On top of the official Disney Easter deals, we just wanted to drop a quick mention for the ongoing March Magic sale. Today it is just adding products to the aforementioned toy sale including everything from Buzz and Woody to other Pixar characters, Marvel gear and much more.

While we are talking Disney, be sure to check out the deal we spotted earlier on this Star Wars Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair at more than 50% off. Then head over to our LEGO deal hub for even more Disney and Star Wars building kits on sale, not to mention this morning’s Gold Box toy sale with additional Easter gifting options from just $3.50.

More on the Minnie Mouse Plush Easter Bunny:

You’ll be happily hopping down the bunny trail with huggable plush Mickey in your basket. His perky velour-lined ears, soft furry bunny suit with ”cottontail,” and satin bow tie will make the most of your family portraits. Detailed plush sculpting…Rabbit ears with velour lining (ears stand upright)…Match to our Minnie Mouse Plush Easter Bunny – Small 18” (sold separately).

