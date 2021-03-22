FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score the kids a Star Wars Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair from just $23.50 (More than 50% off)

-
Reg. $50 $23.50

Target is now offering the kids’ Star Wars The Child Bean Bag Chair for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders can score it for $23.74 shipped. Regularly $50, and fetching a bloated $100+ at Amazon, this is at least 50% off and the lowest we can find. Measuring out at 20- x 30- x 30-inches, your little Mandolarian fans will love this one in their room. Featuring an adorable Baby Yoda rendering, it is made of soft micromink polyester material and it “can be spot cleaned,” making it “100% mom-approved!” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If your little ones don’t have the space for one of those (or you’re too big to get on it), take a look at the official Star Wars The Child Plush instead. It sells for even less and carries stellar ratings from over 3,400 Amazon customers. You can’t really sit on it, but it is just as cuddly and even more manageable for parents. 

For more of The Child, dive into our review for the LEGO Baby Yoda set, not to mention recent hands-on looks at the LEGO Hoth Microfighters, the Resistance X-Wing, and the Trouble on Tatooine set. Then head over to this morning’s Gold Box Disney an Fortnite toy sale for even more goodies at up to 61% off and starting from just $3.50

More on the Star Wars The Child Bean Bag Chair:

This The Child Bean Bag Chair can be spot cleaned making it easy to care for and 100 percent mom-approved! Bring your child’s favorite characters to life with the fun and comfortable line of figural bean bag chairs. These character toddler bean bag chairs aimed for your toddler and friends are strong enough to hold up to 81 pounds. No adult assembly is required.

