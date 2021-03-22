FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR falls to best price in six months at $130, more from $12

Trusted Seller Zavvi currently offers the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car kit for $129.99 shipped when code LEGO911 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since September, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and is a rare discount on this 1,580-piecet creation. Stacking up to over 19-inches long once assembled, this brick-built Porsche 911 RSR packs plenty of authentic details ranging from a working independent suspension to a functioning 6-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons. The LEGO Group takes it up a notch by also including an accessible cockpit featuring a radar screen as well as a track map of the Laguna Seca circuit. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Speaking of LEGO Porsche, check out the recently-released 1,400-piece version of the sports car that launched as part of the Creator theme earlier in the month. But then go get all of the details on the 2,300-piece NASA Space Shuttle Discovery that was just unveiled earlier today, as well as everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Marvel kits.

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR features:

Celebrate an icon of engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42096 Porsche 911 RSR. Developed in partnership with Porsche, this authentic replica captures the vehicle’s powerful appearance with its sharp contours and aerodynamic detailing, including a rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounts, extended rear diffuser and specially designed side mirrors.

