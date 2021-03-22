Today, The LEGO Group is expanding its collection of out-of-this-world creations with a new NASA-inspired model. Bringing the iconic Space Shuttle Discovery into brick-built form for only the second time, this massive 2,354-piece model is the largest recreation to date measuring over 21 inches long. Complete with plenty of authentic details, you’ll also find an included Hubble telescope build, accurate crew cabin, and much more. Head below for all of the details on the new LEGO Space Shuttle Discovery set.

LEGO launches new NASA Space Shuttle Discovery

The LEGO Group is no stranger to delivering authentic recreations of iconic pieces of space exploration history, with various kits having entered its recent collection of NASA builds as of late. Last year, we took a hands-on look at the International Space Station which was assembled following the Lunar Lander and Apollo Saturn V.

Now ahead of the anniversary of STS-31 mission that kicked off back in April of 1990, The LEGO Group is ready to launch its latest NASA-inspired creation, the Space Shuttle Discovery. Assembling the largest recreation of the vehicle to date, the upcoming 2,354 piece model stacks up to over 21 inches long and comes packed with authentic details.

There’s an opening payload bay with RMS deployment arm as well as plenty of details packed in through the ship. Inside the cockpit, there’s an accurate scale model of the crew cabin, which features five seats alongside various control panels. And around back, there are the three main engines that give the space shuttle its signature look as well as the wings that flank off to either side.

Alongside the actual Discovery build, you’ll also be able to assemble a LEGO version of the Hubble Space Telescope, which can fit into the Space Shuttle’s payload bay. This side build is really anything but, and features folding solar arrays and its iconic hinged mirror housing.

There is also a pair of display stands that let you showcase both the LEGO Space Shuttle Discovery and its Hubble Space Telescope cargo together. And to complete the build, you’ll find two plaques that showcase some information about each of the NASA icons.

Launching next month

The new LEGO Space Shuttle Discovery set will be available starting next month on April 1. It launches with a $199.99 price tag and will be available exclusively from LEGO Shop.com.

Alongside Discovery, The LEGO Group will also be launching a limited-edition Ulysses Space Probe, which was deployed from the space shuttle in a 1990 mission. We’ll have more details in the future here when it goes live, but builders will be only be able to score this one by redeeming 1,800 VIP points.

9to5Toys‘ take

Given that it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen a model of the Space Shuttle Discovery from The LEGO Group, nearly two decades at that, today’s unveil is certainly an exciting one for NASA fans. As if the subject matter itself wasn’t enough, the build has been executed quite well in my book, nailing all of the shuttle’s signature marks.

LEGO fans who have been collecting the other space exploration builds will surely want to add this one to their collection, as it may very well be the most eye-catching of the NASA collection yet. We’ll definitely be taking a hands-on look at this build come April, so stay tuned for all of our thoughts.

