Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch TV at $205.50 (All-time low, $115 off)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Southlander 60-inch Fireplace TV Stand for $204.49 shipped. That’s $115 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $37. This sleek TV stand aims to make your next binge session cozier than ever thanks its built-in fireplace. It runs off of electricity, ensuring heat can be activated by simply pressing a button. This unit sports enough power to warm up to 400-square-foot rooms. It’s surface is ready to uphold 60-inch televisions. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want an even bigger TV? Amazon’s $33 No-Stud TV Wall Mount paves the way for an up to 80-inch unit. I can tell you first hand that it is a cinch to install. Thanks to a slim design, it only pushes your TV out by an inch and is great way to modernize the look of your home theater.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in 1byone’s discounted 200-mile 4K Digital TV Antenna at $18. And if you need a new TV, we’ve got several options $500+ off alongside VIZIO’s new 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV for $498. And if you want to venture into laser-based solutions, check out our coverage of Hisense’s 120-inch 4K offering.

Ameriwood Southlander 60-inch Fireplace TV Stand features:

Watch movies or your favorite TV shows In style with the Ameriwood Home southlander TV stand with fireplace for TVs up to 60” wide or 95 lbs.

The electric fireplace insert offers various flame and heat settings that can be controlled with either the remote or touch panel. The insert can heat a room up to 400 square feet and plugs into a standard 120V outlet

