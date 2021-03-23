Grasp 200 miles of local channels with 1byone’s Amplified 4K Digital TV Antenna: $18 (Save 28%)

1byone Products Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 200-mile Amplified 4K Digital TV Antenna for $18.15 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Pairing the coupon with a recent price drop leaves you with 28% of savings and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. While many of us have already made the switch to streaming, there are times when local channels are only made available over the air. This affordable antenna is here to affordably let you tap into those channels without a recurring cost. Despite having a lightweight and simple design, this unit is actually able to grasp channels for up to 200 miles. Even better, it supports up to 4K resolution. A 3M adhesive sticker and 17-foot coaxial cable makes this offering a cinch to get up and running. Curious which channels are available in your area? Your questions can likely be answered by AntennaWeb. Rated 4/5 stars.

It’s hard to find a reliable and competitive entertainment solution that’s packed with as much value as the deal above. That being said, your funds could be put to better use with Roku Express at $25. It’s a great option for a guest room or for anyone who wants to dabble with cutting the cord.

If your TV is looking a bit dated these days, consider refreshing with one of the recent discounts we’ve found. Standouts include yesterday’s roundup of options priced at $500+ off alongside VIZIO’s new 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV for $498. And if you want to venture into laser televisions, check out our coverage of Hisense’s 120-inch 4K offering.

1byone 200-mile Amplified 4K Digital TV Antenna features:

[Lightweight and Simple Design]- Light and flat design, beautiful enough and easy to install, you can hide it behind the TV set or stick it on the window wall or anywhere you like, of course, TV signals must be accepted there.

[Long Range Reception] -The HDTV antenna is large enough to receive TV signals up to 200 miles, and it carries signal amplifiers, making it easier to amplify the antenna to get the best reception when you put it anywhere in your home, covering almost every home and area. If you live within 35 miles of the broadcasting tower, turn the loudspeaker to “short distance”，Built-in high quality state-of-the-art nanotechnology for maximum strength increases the reception capacity of the TV antenna.

