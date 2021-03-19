Hisense, a leader in home theater technology, is offering viewers an all-new experience with its latest L5 Laser Cinema. Delivering a “complete and affordable home theater solution,” this projector offers a 120-inch screen for the ultimate movie night. Powered by Android TV, you won’t even have to use a Roku or Apple TV in order to enjoy Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. So, what all can the Hisense L5F Laser Cinema deliver to your home theater? Let’s take a look.

Hisense L5F Laser Cinema delivers a 120-inch 4K screen to your home theater

Hisense is working to upgrade your home theater experience with its latest projector, the L5F Laser. It features a 4K UHD resolution powered by DLP Technology, which is the same tech that’s used in movie theaters. The 120-inch projector features ambient light rejection, so that way you can set it up in nearly any room of your home for an “outstanding viewing experience” in a “variety of room conditions.” You only need to place it 13.8 inches away from the wall, meaning this model falls into the ultra-short-throw category for the size picture it produces. It exceeds the Rec. 709 standard for UHD color and covers 83% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, meaning it’ll be highly accurate in color reproduction as well.

HDR10 and HLG deliver high dynamic range to your living room

This projector not only features the color reproduction listed above but also offers HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range technology to bring your movies to life. There’s also a Digital Micromirror Device that “reacts faster to movement than LED or OLED,” which can, according to Hisense, create “fluid motion unsurpassed by any other display technology.”

Android TV delivers 5,000 apps and games to your setup with no dongle required

While many have come to rely on using things like the Fire TV Stick, Roku, or Apple TV in order to stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and the like, Hisense built Android TV right into the L5F Laser Cinema. This ensures that you can enjoy movies, TV shows, and even games with ease, never having to worry about using a secondary streaming device. Not only does this simplify setup, but it also helps keep some cash in your pocket after picking up a new projector, which is always welcomed.

Pricing and availability

The Hisense L5F Laser Cinema will retail for $4,999.99 and is slated to be available at Amazon and other retailers starting today.

