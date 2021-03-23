FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerDrive Charger $15 (50% off), more

SideDeal is currently offering the Anker PowerDrive 50W 5-Port Car Charger for $15 shipped. Normally fetching $30, like you’ll pay at Walmart right now, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and matches the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Delivering five USB-A outlets to your car, Anker’s PowerDrive charger arrives as a versatile way to refuel devices while on-the-road. Whether you’re looking to secure some peace of mind for any upcoming road trips to ensure you can top off all of the family’s devices or just need some extra ports for the dash cam and other in-car accessories, this is worth a look. Reviews are light on this model, but other Anker PowerDrive chargers are highly-rated at Amazon.

Make the most of family car trips by powering your device with the ultimatel multi-port USB Car Charger around. Exclusive to Anker, PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to ensure the fastest possible charge (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). A family-sized 50 watts/10 amps through five ports charges all your phones, tablets and other devices simultaneously while on the road.

Surge protection, temperature control and more advanced safety features keep you and your devices safe. Use your original cable or a third-party certified one (such as MFi).

