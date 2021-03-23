FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New all-time low brings Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB to $1,170

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
Save $79 $1,170

Authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,169.92 shipped. Down from its usual $1,249 going rate, you’re saving $79 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking the best we’ve seen to date on the higher-end configuration.

Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this model steps up from the base model to an 8-core CPU. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then check out why we found it to be the 9to5Mac Apple Product of the Year.

If you’re looking to make the most of the savings left over from today’s deal, this stylish 13-inch felt sleeve is worth a look at $11. Whether you plan to put the MacBook Air’s portable design to the test by taking it to class or elsewhere, this sleeve is a great way to keep everything protected in-between note-taking sessions and the like. There’s also little pouch for storing chargers or other accessories.

You’ll also find all of the other best deals to start off the week in our Apple guide right here. Alongside this up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 5 promotion, various official cases have gone on sale including the iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case at $112 and the Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Coffee Maker n...
Philips Hue outdoor lights see rare discounts: Pathway ...
Anker Gold Box takes up to 36% off 3-in-1 charging stat...
TaoTronics’ highly-rated rechargeable table lamp ...
This modular 12-outlet power tower can be split up and ...
Abandon propane and charcoal with George Foreman’...
Don’t pay the Apple tax, this leather loop Apple ...
This modern L-shaped desk ships to your door for $79 (S...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $110

Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Coffee Maker now $70 shipped (Reg. up to $110)

$70 Learn More
Save 21%

Philips Hue outdoor lights see rare discounts: Pathway lamps, lightstrips, more from $80

From $80 Learn More
Orig. $349

Google Nest Wifi Router with two points drops to $219 (Refurb, Orig. $349)

$219 Learn More
Save 36%

Anker Gold Box takes up to 36% off 3-in-1 charging stations, Qi pads, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Save now

Google Pixel 3/XL see refurbished deals from $120 in Woot sale, more starting at $80

From $80 Learn More
$15 off

Microsoft’s Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse drops to $35 at Best Buy (Save $15)

$35 Learn More
30% off

TaoTronics’ highly-rated rechargeable table lamp drops by 30% to $28 shipped

$28 Learn More
37.5% off

ecobee’s 2-pack of SmartSensors with HomeKit fall to new low of $50 shipped

$50 Learn More