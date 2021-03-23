Google Pixel 3/XL see refurbished deals from $120 in Woot sale, more starting at $80

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Google Pixel smartphones in certified refurbished condition starting at $79.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB at $149.99. Down from its original $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the best discounts to date. You’ll also be able to score Pixel 3 64GB for $119.99, having dropped from its original $799 price tag.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. Includes a 90-day warranty. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. You’ll find a variety of other models on sale, with prices starting at just $79.99 on previous-generation Google handsets. There are quite a few certified refurbished models included here, which come backed by 90-day warrantees and deliver even more savings than the featured price cut.

And as always, our Android guide is the place to check for additional hardware deals and all of the best app and game deals for your new device. This ongoing OnePlus 8 bundle with the brand’s Buds Z is still live at $499, not to mention this rare Google Pixel Buds sale at $159.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

