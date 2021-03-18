FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers to your Assistant setup for $170

Google’s official eBay storefront is currently offering a 2-pack of its Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $169.99 shipped. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer is matching the Black Friday price for the second-best to date and coming within $20 of the all-time low. Nest Audio enters as the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 385 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $49 price tag. So even if you’re looking to pick up two of the speakers, or just a single one to expand your setup on a budget, these are worth a look if you can live without the higher-end sound quality noted above.

Speaking of Google deals for your smart home, we’re still tracking its latest Nest Thermostat at a new all-time low of $108. That’s alongside everything in our smart home guide today as well as this notable offer on the Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone at $446.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

