Libratone Zipp Speaker fills the HomePod void with AirPlay 2 support at $79

SideDeal is currently offering the Libratone Zipp AirPlay 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, it has more recently been fetching $250 at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With Apple just discontinuing the original HomePod, Libratone Zipp arrives as a worthy alternative thanks to AirPlay 2 functionality and an ultra-portable design. Notable features include 12 hours of runtime on a full charge and 100W of power for “room-filling sound.” On top of AirPlay 2 functionality, you can enjoy Bluetooth or Spotify Connect capabilities, making it a multi-platform speaker that’s ready for any setup. Over 595 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those who just want a convenient way to rock out while on-the-go, opting for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $24 lets you save even more cash. This well-reviewed model will still pump out tunes with a similar portable design to the lead deal, and comes backed by best-seller status at Amazon as well as a 4.6/5 star rating from over 124,000 customers. Or you could go with the even more portable Oontz Angle Solo Speaker at $17 and call it a day.

While you’ll find a notable offer on Marshall Stockwell II Speaker at $170 in this 3-day Best Buy sale, there are plenty of other discounts live in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide. You can still score JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker which delivers IPX7 water-resistance alongside a built-in carabiner for attaching to your backpack at $50. Not to mention LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go model at $117.50.

Libratone Zipp features:

Work perfectly With IFTTT functionality in Alexa from an Echo device or Amazon tablet or stick, or any smartdevice with Alexa, it will definitely elevate your audio experience to another new level, pair 2 Zipps together to enjoy superbe stereo sound or use SoundSpace function connect 6 Zipps in every room, works like premium home audio system.

