FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fire TV Cube delivers 4K HDR playback with Disney+ and more at $100 (Save $20)

-
AmazonHome TheaterStreaming Media Players
Reg. $120 $100

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $120 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the lowest price since early December and marks the third-best discount to date. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. There’s also built-in IR blaster features for turning on soundbars and other gear in your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 41,000 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the built-in Alexa speaker functionality or IR blaster features will want to opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K instead. This streaming stick comes equipped with the same 4K HDR capabilities as the lead deal, alongside the Alexa Voice remote, but will only run you $50. It’s a notable way to elevate your home theater, but for much less than the featured deal.

Or you could just skip upgrading the streaming media player altogether by picking up a new TV. Right now, VIZIO’s new 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV with variable refresh rates has dropped in price for the very first time down to $498.That’s alongside Hisense’s 55-inch Android 4K TV at its best price in over a year of $480.

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Enjoy HDR UHD streaming media content on any compatible display with the black Amazon Fire TV Cube. It provides access to content such as movies, TV shows, music, games, and more, plus access to premium services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. This device supports video resolutions up to UHD 4K with HDR10 support and connects to your display via HDMI. For high-speed Internet connectivity, the Fire TV is equipped with dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and includes an Ethernet adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Streaming Media Players

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon discounts biography and memoir Kindle eBooks fro...
Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs fall to second-best ...
Withings Body+ Apple Health Scale hits $79 (Save 21%), ...
Refresh your toothbrush with today’s up to 37% of...
Prep for spring with up to 30% off Greenworks electric ...
AUKEY’s Touch Table Lamp sports many color and br...
SanDisk’s USB-C 32GB Flash Drive returns to secon...
Swingline’s $2.50 Mini Stapler Kit can plow throu...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Insignia’s 70-inch 4K Fire TV drops to $550 (Save $100), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save now

Amazon discounts biography and memoir Kindle eBooks from $1, today only

From $1 Learn More
Save $25

Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs fall to second-best prices from $70 (Save $25)

From $70 Learn More
Shop now

Woot’s 1-day sale discounts prev-gen. MacBook Air and Pro models from $690

From $690 Learn More
Save 40%

Powerbeats Pro see rare drop to $168 in all styles (Save 33%), more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Save 21%

Withings Body+ Apple Health Scale hits $79 (Save 21%), more on sale from $40

From $40 Learn More
Save 37%

Refresh your toothbrush with today’s up to 37% off Gold Box sale from $25

From $25 Learn More
Save 30%

Prep for spring with up to 30% off Greenworks electric lawn mowers, more from $90

From $90 Learn More