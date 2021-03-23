FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

L.L. Bean Spring Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $10

-
L.L. Bean
50% off From $10

L.L. Bean latest Spring Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles with new markdowns. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on jackets, pullovers, t-shirts, shorts, joggers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Trail Model Rain Jacket that’s a perfect option for spring. It’s currently marked down to $80, which is 20% off the original rate. This best-selling jacket is completely waterproof and highly packable, which is nice for traveling or storing away. It also features large zippered pockets and you can choose from a grey or red color option. Best of all, it can be machine washed to stay looking nice for years to come. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

