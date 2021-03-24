Don’t pay Anova prices for at-home sous vide: My-101 Immersion Cooker now $46 (Reg. $77+)

Today only, Woot is now offering the My Sous Vide My-101 Immersion Cooker for $45.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $90 over the last several months, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find, $30 under the current Amazon listing, and the best price we can find. While it might not be one of the popular Anova options, it provides much of the same functionality at a fraction of the price (the Anova cooking container alone costs more than this), and even more so with today’s deal. It heats water baths to precise temperature and is made of a corrosion-resistant 316-grade stainless steel. Along with the built-in timer function, it also sports a LED touchscreen interface for setting the temperature and keeping track of your meals as they cook. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

While Anova’s first-party sous vide container is quite expensive, you could use your savings today to score a brand new 12-quart Rubbermaid option at $19. You’ll need some kind of water bath for your new sous vide cooker, and if you don’t already have one, this option is among the best that won’t cost you a fortune. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers.

The kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. This morning’s Gold Box is offering up to $100 off Calphalon’s attractive small appliances including espresso machines, blenders and more. We also just spotted the Baby Yoda 6-qt. Instant Pot down at $60 alongside the rest of today’s best deals for around the house like the self-emptying Shark XL Robot Vacuum, the Channellock 10-inch Tongue/Groove Pliers, and Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand.

More on the My Sous Vide My-101 Immersion Cooker:

The My Sous Vide immersion cooker makes cooking restaurant style meals at home hassle free. Cooking made simple – with My Sous Vide all you need are three easy steps: place My Sous Vide into any 10-inch container filled with water, place your food in a sealable bag, and dial-in your cooking temperature. Press start and My Sous Vide will heat and circulate the water to the perfect temperature for your dish. Enjoy high quality restaurant food at home and never worry about overcooking your food again!.

