Score a self-emptying Shark XL Robo Vac today for $270 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $550)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark Empty XL Robotic Vacuum with self-empty base for $269.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery will apply. Originally $550 and currently fetching $439 in new condition at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $169 off the next best price and one of the lowest we can find on a self-emptying machine from a trustworthy brand. You can forget about vacuuming entirely for up to a month as the auto empty bin can carry up to 30-days of dirt before it needs to be taken care of. This model is great for pet hair, has the auto-return charging dock, supports voice commands via Google Assistant and Alexa, and provides “total home mapping” for intelligently cleaning your floors in neat rows, all of which is controlled via your smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

We also still have Anker’s smartphone-controlled eufy RoboVac G30 Vacuum at $90 off the going rate. But for something even more affordable, consider Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at $150. While both of these models won’t provide the particularly handy auto-emptying they can still clean the floors for you, and for much less than today’s lead deal.

Make sure you dive into our hands-on review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ right here, then head over to our home goods guide for even more. We also still have ongoing deals on iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop, the brand’s Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with automatic dirt disposal at $550, and Home Depot’s latest Dyson sale.

More on the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors.

NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans – no more hair wrap.

PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!