Calphalon Gold Box up to 50% off: Espresso machine all-time low at $100 off + more from $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Calphalon small kitchen appliances. You can now score the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal is $100 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This attractive espresso machine looks great on the countertop and provides delicious espresso at well under the price of those popular Breville machines. It features a 15 bar Italian pump for maximum flavor extraction, a 58mm café-sized porta filter, a removable 2-liter water reservoir, cup warming tray, and a built-in steaming wand. It also has pre-programmed options for hot water and includes a stainless steel milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning pin. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Or go for an even more affordable option like the De’Longhi ECP3120 15 Bar Espresso Machine. It sells for $130 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 customers. While it doesn’t look as high-end, it will certainly provide delicious espresso and includes much of the same feature set overall for $70 less.

More Gold Box Calphalon deals:

We also still have a great deal live on Calphalon’s Precision Blender at $86. But be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more deals for around the house including Anker’s smartphone-controlled eufy RoboVac G30, the OxyLED 49-foot RGB strip lights, and much more.

More on the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine:

15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso

Dial interface for selecting steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots

58mm café-sized porta filter holds more grounds and ensures even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor

Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control delivers even heat for consistently great-tasting Espresso, and pre-infusion gently blooms The espresso grounds for optimally extracted Espresso

